Romanian Court Rules To Hold Andrew Tate For 30 More Days

A court in Romania's capital has agreed to extend social media influencer Andrew Tate's detention on suspicion of organised crime and human trafficking by another 30 days, an official says.

Tate, 36, a dual UK-US citizen who has 5.1 million Twitter followers, was arrested on December 29 when authorities descended on his property north of Bucharest.

His brother Tristan and two Romanian women also are in custody in the same case.

None of the four has been formally charged.

Ramona Bolla, a spokeswoman for Romania's anti-organised crime agency DIICOT, told the Associated Press that the Bucharest Tribunal approved prosecutors' request to hold the Tates for another 30 days while the two women will be put under house arrest.

It was the third 30-day extension granted since the Tates were arrested.

The brothers also lost an appeal on February 1 of a judge's January 20 decision to keep them behind bars while investigations continued.

A document explaining that earlier decision said the judge took into account the "particular dangerousness of the defendants" and their capacity to identify victims "with an increased vulnerability, in search of better life opportunities".

Eugen Vidineac, one of the lawyers representing the Tate brothers, told journalists before Tuesday's ruling that the defence team would challenge another extension, if one were issued.

Tate, who has reportedly lived in Romania since 2017, was previously banned from various social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views and hate speech.

He has repeatedly claimed Romanian prosecutors have no evidence and alleged their case is a "political" attack designed to silence him.

A post on Andrew Tate's Twitter account before Tuesday's decision expressed confidence in his lawyers and his eventual release.

A subsequent tweet said "I can easily think myself into euphoric gratefulness for things as simple as having air to breathe. I can easily think myself into the deepest and darkest depression. I've seen hell. I've lived hell. I can produce either state."

Romania's anti-organised crime agency said in a statement after the December arrests that it had identified six victims in the human trafficking case who were subjected to "acts of physical violence and mental coercion" and were sexually exploited by members of the alleged crime group.

AAP with The Project.

    The first home buyback offer has been made to survivors of the deadly Lismore floods almost a year after catastrophic rain devastated the Northern Rivers region.
    In a recent episode of her podcast 'The Witch Trials Of JK Rowling', Rowling explains that she "never set out to upset anyone".
    Queensland is set to decriminalise the possession of "the full spectrum of illicit drugs" and pharmaceuticals and instead refer people caught with substances to drug diversion programs.
    A Brisbane diner has claimed they had to fork out $14 for a small bowl of chips and sauce at a local pub.
    A woman was shocked to receive a fine for her passenger seat multitasking.