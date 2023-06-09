Reason Why You Shouldn’t Wear Red To A Wedding Has Stunned The Internet

Red is a significant colour in many Asian cultures. In India, brides wear red to symbolise the Hindi deity Durga as a sign of new beginnings and feminine strength. In China, brides wear red as the colour is symbolic of happiness, fortune and success.

However, two wedding planners from the UK have shared that wearing a red dress to weddings, predominantly in the Western world, is a sign that “you’ve slept with the groom.”

Georgie Mitchell and Bethany Smith said this on The Unfiltered Bride podcast. Mitchell explains that it is an “old wives’ tale”.

This is not the only reason to avoid wearing red to a wedding. Mitchell and Smith go on to explain that red can detract from the bride as it is an eye-catching colour.

“I feel like red can be seen as quite sexy,” Smith explained. “Naughty.”

Mitchell goes on to explain that although the colour is “A bit look at me”, it doesn’t have to be ruled out completely as it would depend on the dress.

The TikTok video garnered over 1.3 million views and had people divided in the comments.

“I’ll wear red to be toxic. Make em think,” one TikTok user jested.

“I always thought you shouldn’t wear red because it’s so flashy,” another said.

“Only in America,” another wrote. “In different cultures, red means luck, joy or happiness.”

“I once wore a red dress to my cousin’s wedding, and it turned out I accidentally Fitted in the emotive (they had red decorations),” another shared.

“Depends on the person. If they do it 'cause it’s their colour, do it.”