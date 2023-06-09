The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Reason Why You Shouldn’t Wear Red To A Wedding Has Stunned The Internet

Reason Why You Shouldn’t Wear Red To A Wedding Has Stunned The Internet

We all know not to wear white to a wedding so as to not upstage the bride. But apparently, red is another colour we should all avoid wearing to someone’s nuptials.

Red is a significant colour in many Asian cultures. In India, brides wear red to symbolise the Hindi deity Durga as a sign of new beginnings and feminine strength. In China, brides wear red as the colour is symbolic of happiness, fortune and success.

However, two wedding planners from the UK have shared that wearing a red dress to weddings, predominantly in the Western world, is a sign that “you’ve slept with the groom.”

Georgie Mitchell and Bethany Smith said this on The Unfiltered Bride podcast. Mitchell explains that it is an “old wives’ tale”.

This is not the only reason to avoid wearing red to a wedding. Mitchell and Smith go on to explain that red can detract from the bride as it is an eye-catching colour.

“I feel like red can be seen as quite sexy,” Smith explained. “Naughty.”

Mitchell goes on to explain that although the colour is “A bit look at me”, it doesn’t have to be ruled out completely as it would depend on the dress.

The TikTok video garnered over 1.3 million views and had people divided in the comments.

“I’ll wear red to be toxic. Make em think,” one TikTok user jested.

“I always thought you shouldn’t wear red because it’s so flashy,” another said.

“Only in America,” another wrote. “In different cultures, red means luck, joy or happiness.”

“I once wore a red dress to my cousin’s wedding, and it turned out I accidentally Fitted in the emotive (they had red decorations),” another shared.

“Depends on the person. If they do it 'cause it’s their colour, do it.”

@the.unfiltered.bride Colours to avoid wearing to a wedding 💃🏼 #theunfilteredbride #bridepodcast #podcast #womenownedbusiness #weddingpodcast #bridefyp #bestpodcasts #weddingplanning ♬ original sound - the.unfiltered.bride
Experts Want You To Stop Rinsing Your Dishes Before Putting Them In The Dishwasher
NEXT STORY

Experts Want You To Stop Rinsing Your Dishes Before Putting Them In The Dishwasher

Advertisement

Related Articles

Experts Want You To Stop Rinsing Your Dishes Before Putting Them In The Dishwasher

Experts Want You To Stop Rinsing Your Dishes Before Putting Them In The Dishwasher

Well, experts are going to love me because I barely scrape the things clean before putting them in the dishwasher.
Bunnings Has Announced Their Snags Can Be Bought Cashless

Bunnings Has Announced Their Snags Can Be Bought Cashless

Hardware store giant Bunnings Warehouse announced their sizzle snags can be purchased using mobile phones.
“Oldest” UK Cat Rosie Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday

“Oldest” UK Cat Rosie Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday

Tortoiseshell cat, Rosie, celebrated her 32nd birthday with a little salmon birthday cake.
Spotify Has Revealed Which Songs Are The Most Soothing In The World

Spotify Has Revealed Which Songs Are The Most Soothing In The World

We all need to find ways to calm our brains down, and often we turn to music.
Titanic Superfan On Mission To Collect 1,997 Titanic VHS Cassettes

Titanic Superfan On Mission To Collect 1,997 Titanic VHS Cassettes

One man in America is on a mission to collect what he claims is the world's largest collection of Titanic VHS tapes, with a whopping 1,586 VHS tapes already in his possession.