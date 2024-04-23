Popular British Crime Drama Vera To End After 14 Seasons

Season 14 will consist of only two two-hour-long episodes.

Star of the series, Brenda Blethyn, has played the titular character of the ITV series for over a decade.

"Working on Vera has been a joy from beginning to end and I'm sad to be saying Cheerio. But I am so proud of our achievements over the last 14 years," Blethyn said in a statement.

"I'll be forever grateful to the wonderful Ann Cleeves who created Vera, and to Elaine Collins who saw fit to cast me in the role.

"The producers, dream cast and crew have been fabulous and I'm going to miss them, but I won't forget their huge talent, the camaraderie, laughter or kindness we shared nor the friendship of the people of the North East and our fans worldwide.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Executive producer Kate Bartlett added: "It is the end of an era and has been an extraordinary journey over 14 amazing series of Vera.

"So many wonderful and talented people have been involved in the making of Vera across all the series, but none of us would be here without two incredible women: firstly, the absolutely extraordinary talent of the inimitable Brenda Blethyn. She is brilliant as DCI Vera Stanhope, a truly iconic character of our times.

"And - of course - the amazing Ann Cleeves, author of the original novels and creator of DCI Vera Stanhope. We will all be very sad to say goodbye to Brenda and everyone involved in making the show."