P!nk Kicks Man Out Of Concert For Protesting Circumcision

The 'Trustfall' singer ejected an anti-circumcision activist from her show in Texas on Monday, telling him to "get that sh*t out of here".

In a video posted to TikTok, the Grammy winner can be seen addressing the disruptive concertgoer, who displayed a message on his phone that read "Circumcision: cruel and harmful".

The singer paused her performance to question the protestor, asking him "you're making a whole point right now, aren't you? Do you feel good about yourself?"

The man ignored the star to turn his sign to the crowd, only to be met with boos from the audience, and eventually was escorted out by security.

This is not the performer's first run-in with circumcision activists, copping heat in 2019 after posting a picture of her young son on social media without a diaper on.

The singer removed the picture and made a post condemning the comments, saying, "There's something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there. Going off about my baby's penis? About circumcision??? Are you for real?"

"There is something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there. Smfh. ''

''Here's a picture of the pelican we obviously caught and abused for hours before dangling baby penis in its face."

P!nk is currently touring the U.S. with her Summer Carnival before bringing the show to Australia in February next year.