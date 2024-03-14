The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

P!nk Forgot The Lyrics to Her Own Song And Then Dissed It During Melbourne Show

P!nk Forgot The Lyrics to Her Own Song And Then Dissed It During Melbourne Show

P!nk may have been playing sold-out shows all across the country for the past few weeks, but even she can forget the lyrics to her own songs.

One feature of her Summer Carnival tour has been the ‘Jason’s Secret Song’ segment, where her pianist Jason Chapman plays a different song every night, and P!nk sings along unrehearsed.

On Tuesday night, during the second Melbourne leg of the tour, P!nk was finally caught out not remembering the lyrics her own song. Chapman began playing P!nk’s 2003 hit ‘God Is A DJ’, and the singer didn’t get too far into it before she was stuck.

“If God is a DJ, life is a dance floor, love is the music, you are the... something,” she sang.

“I forget. Completely.”

The P!nk fans out there will know the lyrics are “Love is the rhythm, you are the music...”

As she laughed along with the crowd, P!nk took a swipe at her own song.

“That sounded like the elevator version of God Is A DJ. Did anyone feel like they were like going into someone’s office?” she joked.

“He has so many styles. I didn’t know you had elevator music in you, though,” she told her pianist.

“Also, I can’t play more than one song [on the piano], so I should just be quiet.”

Image: Getty/X/@_summercarnival

Diner Shocked After Being Charged $77 For Two Iced Coffees And Two Breakfast Rolls
NEXT STORY

Diner Shocked After Being Charged $77 For Two Iced Coffees And Two Breakfast Rolls

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Diner Shocked After Being Charged $77 For Two Iced Coffees And Two Breakfast Rolls

    Diner Shocked After Being Charged $77 For Two Iced Coffees And Two Breakfast Rolls

    A customer was left shocked at the “crazy” amount charged for two egg and bacon rolls and two iced coffees at a Darwin cafe.
    World's First Openly Gay Male Footballer Josh Cavallo Announces He's Engaged To His Partner

    World's First Openly Gay Male Footballer Josh Cavallo Announces He's Engaged To His Partner

    Adelaide United player Josh Cavallo has announced he's engaged after proposing to his partner Leighton Morrell on the club's pitch at Cooper's Stadium.
    Centrelink Payment Increase Set To Come In Next Week

    Centrelink Payment Increase Set To Come In Next Week

    Millions of Australians receiving Centrelink benefits will see a boost to their payments when indexation comes into effect on Wednesday.
    Melbourne Street Named The Coolest Street Of 2024 By Time Out Magazine

    Melbourne Street Named The Coolest Street Of 2024 By Time Out Magazine

    Time Out magazine has named a Melbourne street as the ‘coolest’ street in 2024.
    One Man Dead After Ballarat Mine Collapse

    One Man Dead After Ballarat Mine Collapse

    Police have recovered the body of a Victorian miner who was trapped underground after a rockfall at Ballarat.