P!nk Forgot The Lyrics to Her Own Song And Then Dissed It During Melbourne Show

One feature of her Summer Carnival tour has been the ‘Jason’s Secret Song’ segment, where her pianist Jason Chapman plays a different song every night, and P!nk sings along unrehearsed.

On Tuesday night, during the second Melbourne leg of the tour, P!nk was finally caught out not remembering the lyrics her own song. Chapman began playing P!nk’s 2003 hit ‘God Is A DJ’, and the singer didn’t get too far into it before she was stuck.

“If God is a DJ, life is a dance floor, love is the music, you are the... something,” she sang.

“I forget. Completely.”

The P!nk fans out there will know the lyrics are “Love is the rhythm, you are the music...”

As she laughed along with the crowd, P!nk took a swipe at her own song.

“That sounded like the elevator version of God Is A DJ. Did anyone feel like they were like going into someone’s office?” she joked.

“He has so many styles. I didn’t know you had elevator music in you, though,” she told her pianist.

“Also, I can’t play more than one song [on the piano], so I should just be quiet.”

