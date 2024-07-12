The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Philippines Manhunt Underway After Australian Couple Found Murdered

Philippines Manhunt Underway After Australian Couple Found Murdered

Filipino police are searching for a person seen on hotel security footage after the bodies of two Australians and a Filipina were found.

Police in the Philippines have launched a manhunt after two Australians were found dead at a luxury hotel alongside the body of a Filipina companion. 

The bodies were discovered with their hands and feet tied in a room at the Lake Hotel in Tagaytay, a popular resort city south of the nation's capital on Thursday. 

The victims have been named in media reports as David James Fisk, 57, and his wife Lucita Barquin Cortez, 55, a Philippine-born Australian citizen.

A masked, hooded man carrying a sling bag had been seen on hotel security cameras walking out of the victims' room a few hours before their bodies were discovered, Tagaytay police chief Charles Daven Capagcuan told the Associated Press.

Mr Capagcuan said a motive for the killings is unknown and some valuables, including the victims' phones, were not taken.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses and examining security cameras at the hotel.

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed it was providing consular assistance to the families of two Australians who died. 

"We send our condolences to the families at this difficult time," a spokesperson said in a statement.

Tagaytay Mayor Abraham Tolentino said he was shocked by the incident and apologised to the families of the victims.

"We're very sorry to our Australian friends," he said.

"We will resolve this as soon as possible."

The couple had flown from Sydney to Bali for a holiday then went to the Philippines on Monday to visit the woman's two children, and decided to take a short break in Tagaytay before returning to Australia, a relative of the woman told AP.

The remains of David James Fisk would be flown back to Sydney and the two women would be buried in the Philippines, Mr Tolentino said.

The Project with AAP.

Japan Orders People To Laugh At Least Once A Day For Their Health
NEXT STORY

Japan Orders People To Laugh At Least Once A Day For Their Health

Advertisement

Related Articles

Japan Orders People To Laugh At Least Once A Day For Their Health

Japan Orders People To Laugh At Least Once A Day For Their Health

People in one prefecture in Japan have been ordered, by law, to giggle at least once a day, for the sake of their health.
Couple Slammed After Wedding RSVP Requires Guest’s Bank Card Details

Couple Slammed After Wedding RSVP Requires Guest’s Bank Card Details

A couple has raised eyebrows after sending out wedding invites and asking attendees to scan a QR code to RSVP online, before requesting their bank card details.
Study Finds Better Sleep On The Weekend Makes For A Less Exhausting Workweek

Study Finds Better Sleep On The Weekend Makes For A Less Exhausting Workweek

Research out of the University of Mannheim in Germany has found that high-quality sleep during the weekend was associated with lower levels of exhaustion during the workweek.
Gen Z Travellers Claim Supermarkets Are The New Destination Hot-Spot For Tourists

Gen Z Travellers Claim Supermarkets Are The New Destination Hot-Spot For Tourists

Visiting the local supermarket when you travel abroad has become a must-do for Gen Z travellers, who claim it counts as ‘sightseeing’ as there’s much to discover about a country’s local foodways and culture in its aisles.
Tech Giant Samsung To Release Smart Ring

Tech Giant Samsung To Release Smart Ring

Move over smartwatches; could smart rings be the next big thing in health-tracking technology?