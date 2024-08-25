The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

NSW Triple Zero To Allow Calls To Be Livestreamed

NSW Triple Zero To Allow Calls To Be Livestreamed

Livestreaming unfolding emergencies directly to police is now possible in NSW using an innovative technology system.

The statewide rollout of BluLink allows triple-zero callers to provide police with GPS co-ordinates, live video streaming, digital media uploads and text messages via a link sent to them from emergency dispatchers.

The internet-based media platform can be used to help police confirm the exact location of an emergency, and for the public to send live vision to police of incidents as they unfold.

The information will help emergency services dispatch the appropriate resources by allowing police to better triage incidents and potentially support subsequent investigations.

About four-in-five triple-zero calls come from mobile phones.

BluLink has already helped in more than 8000 incidents during a year-long trial and was used by investigators to collect and sort through footage of the mass stabbing at Bondi Junction in April.

In another case, two teenage brothers lost in the Blue Mountains after crashing their trail bikes were rescued 45 minutes after sending their location in an area with poor reception.

"BluLink is an innovative way in which further information can be provided to us during a triple-zero call which assists us in enhancing our policing response," NSW Police technology commander, Assistant Commissioner Stacey Maloney said on Sunday.

It comes three years since the national rollout of advanced mobile location technology allowing Android and Apple phones to automatically send location data to triple zero dispatchers.

In a function long demanded by the public, callers can switch to text messaging through BluLink where voice calls are challenging. 

These chat messages can be translated into 150 different languages and the simple-to-use platform isn't an app, so there's no need to download anything beforehand

It also won't be used for every triple-zero call, or be forced on callers.

Police Minister Yasmin Catley says officers rely on the public to accurately describe an incident, so they know what they're dealing with and how they need to respond.

"BluLink gives them unrivalled access to a scene before they've even arrived," she said.

With AAP.

Ted Lasso Season Four Set To Be Renewed
NEXT STORY

Ted Lasso Season Four Set To Be Renewed

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Ted Lasso Season Four Set To Be Renewed

    Ted Lasso Season Four Set To Be Renewed

    It seems Warner Bros. Television is close to greenlighting season four of the popular football TV show Ted Lasso.
    Chris Hemsworth Plays The Drums At Ed Sheeran Concert

    Chris Hemsworth Plays The Drums At Ed Sheeran Concert

    Aussie actor Chris Hemsworth has made a surprise appearance at an Ed Sheeran concert in Romania, joining the singer-songwriter on stage.
    Justin And Hailey Bieber Welcome Baby Boy Named 'Jack Blues'

    Justin And Hailey Bieber Welcome Baby Boy Named 'Jack Blues'

    Justin Bieber, who rose to international stardom in 2010 with his hit Baby, has welcomed one of his own with his wife, Hailey Bieber.
    Channing Tatum Stars In Blink Twice

    Channing Tatum Stars In Blink Twice

    If you love Channing Tatum and the thought of being on an isolated island with him, then his new movie Blink Twice is for you!
    Iceland Volcano Erupts Spewing Lava Into Sky

    Iceland Volcano Erupts Spewing Lava Into Sky

    A volcano in southwestern Iceland has erupted, spraying red-hot lava and smoke in its sixth outbreak since December.