NSW Triple Zero To Allow Calls To Be Livestreamed

The statewide rollout of BluLink allows triple-zero callers to provide police with GPS co-ordinates, live video streaming, digital media uploads and text messages via a link sent to them from emergency dispatchers.

The internet-based media platform can be used to help police confirm the exact location of an emergency, and for the public to send live vision to police of incidents as they unfold.

The information will help emergency services dispatch the appropriate resources by allowing police to better triage incidents and potentially support subsequent investigations.

About four-in-five triple-zero calls come from mobile phones.

BluLink has already helped in more than 8000 incidents during a year-long trial and was used by investigators to collect and sort through footage of the mass stabbing at Bondi Junction in April.

In another case, two teenage brothers lost in the Blue Mountains after crashing their trail bikes were rescued 45 minutes after sending their location in an area with poor reception.

"BluLink is an innovative way in which further information can be provided to us during a triple-zero call which assists us in enhancing our policing response," NSW Police technology commander, Assistant Commissioner Stacey Maloney said on Sunday.

It comes three years since the national rollout of advanced mobile location technology allowing Android and Apple phones to automatically send location data to triple zero dispatchers.

In a function long demanded by the public, callers can switch to text messaging through BluLink where voice calls are challenging.

These chat messages can be translated into 150 different languages and the simple-to-use platform isn't an app, so there's no need to download anything beforehand

It also won't be used for every triple-zero call, or be forced on callers.

Police Minister Yasmin Catley says officers rely on the public to accurately describe an incident, so they know what they're dealing with and how they need to respond.

"BluLink gives them unrivalled access to a scene before they've even arrived," she said.

