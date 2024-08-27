The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Nova’s Jase And Lauren Get Sweet Revenge On KIIS Melbourne Following Sacking

Nova’s Jase And Lauren Get Sweet Revenge On KIIS Melbourne Following Sacking

Former KIIS FM stars Jason 'Jase' Hawkins and Lauren Phillips have enacted perfect revenge on their former bosses after topping the Melbourne radio ratings.

The breakfast duo were axed suddenly last year from KIIS FM as Sydney's Kyle and Jackie O expanded into the Melbourne market.

But ratings have now revealed that The Jase and Lauren Show, which now airs on Nova, is the most-listened-to Melbourne breakfast show on the radio.

They now have 9.9 per cent of the audience share in the mornings, only just edging out Fox FM's Fifi, Fev and Nick, who have 9.6 per cent.

The Kyle and Jackie O Show sits in fifth spot, earning 6.1 per cent of the audience share, after its premiere in Melbourne in April.

At the time of the takeover, Kyle Sandilands said he was indifferent about the sacking of Jase and Lauren.

"No, I don't care. That's why we went for Melbourne, we were like, 'We've given this Jase and Lauren on KIIS FM a good run, it can't get over fourth in the radio ratings, so we'll take it'," he told news.com.au.

Image: Nova/KIIS FM

Oasis To Reunite For Tour In 2025
NEXT STORY

Oasis To Reunite For Tour In 2025

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Oasis To Reunite For Tour In 2025

    Oasis To Reunite For Tour In 2025

    British rock band Oasis will reunite after 15 years, with brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher planning a series of live shows in 2025.
    13 People Trapped On Sea World Vortex Ride

    13 People Trapped On Sea World Vortex Ride

    Another ride at Sea World has broken down with passengers stuck on board, just days after a similar event happened at the Gold Coast theme park.
    Statement From Astron About The Donald Rare Earth And Mineral Sands Project In Wimmera

    Statement From Astron About The Donald Rare Earth And Mineral Sands Project In Wimmera

    Contextual Information from Astron Managing Director, Tiger Brown
    Taliban Bans Women's Voices And Bare Faces In Public

    Taliban Bans Women's Voices And Bare Faces In Public

    Afghanistan's Taliban has ratified a law that requires women to cover their faces with a veil and bans their voices in public.
    Viral TikTok Recipe Sparks Cucumber Shortage

    Viral TikTok Recipe Sparks Cucumber Shortage

    Iceland is experiencing a cucumber shortage after a recipe using grated cucumbers went viral on TikTok.