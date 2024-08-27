Nova’s Jase And Lauren Get Sweet Revenge On KIIS Melbourne Following Sacking

The breakfast duo were axed suddenly last year from KIIS FM as Sydney's Kyle and Jackie O expanded into the Melbourne market.

But ratings have now revealed that The Jase and Lauren Show, which now airs on Nova, is the most-listened-to Melbourne breakfast show on the radio.

They now have 9.9 per cent of the audience share in the mornings, only just edging out Fox FM's Fifi, Fev and Nick, who have 9.6 per cent.

The Kyle and Jackie O Show sits in fifth spot, earning 6.1 per cent of the audience share, after its premiere in Melbourne in April.

At the time of the takeover, Kyle Sandilands said he was indifferent about the sacking of Jase and Lauren.

"No, I don't care. That's why we went for Melbourne, we were like, 'We've given this Jase and Lauren on KIIS FM a good run, it can't get over fourth in the radio ratings, so we'll take it'," he told news.com.au.

Image: Nova/KIIS FM