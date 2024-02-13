The Project

New Wizard Of Oz Precinct Set To Open At Warner Bros. Movie World

Warner. Brothers Movie World is set to open a world-first Wizard of Oz precinct, with visitors set to enjoy an immersive experience of rides, sculptures and projections as they follow The Yellow Brick Road.

Thrill-seeking guests can “embark on a wicked adventure” when they ride the Flight of the Wicked Witch, a 19-metre high roller suspended family coaster with a maximum speed of 67 km per hour. 

The precinct will also feature the Kansas Twister, a boomerang racer that runs at speeds of 58 km per hour and stands at 22 metres tall. 

Set to open in 2024, the multi-million dollar expansion replaces what was previously the Arkham Asylum area with a more family-friendly precinct.

With low height restrictions and age limits, families can journey somewhere over the rainbow to experience the kid-friendly rides and attractions. 

@movieworldaus 🌈 Get ready to Journey Over the Rainbow at #movieworldaus with the world-first Wizard of Oz precinct. 🎢 Flight of the Wicked Witch Embark on a wicked adventure aboard a Suspended Family Coaster, soaring at 19 metres high, along a 454-metre track, flying at a maximum speed of 67 km/h! 🎢🎢 Kansas Twister  Experience an ultimate twist on a Family Boomerang Racer, with dual racing tracks, towering 22 metres high, and whizzing at speeds of 58 km/h! ✨ Plus, enchanting theming that promises thrills for everyone. Immerse yourself in a whimsical world of projection mapping, stunning sculptures, and facades as you follow The Yellow Brick Road. #fyp #foryou #wizardofoz #comingsoon #rollercoaster #new #woz #warnerbros #movieworld #goldcoast #australia ♬ original sound - Warner Bros. Movie World
