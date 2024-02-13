New Wizard Of Oz Precinct Set To Open At Warner Bros. Movie World

Thrill-seeking guests can “embark on a wicked adventure” when they ride the Flight of the Wicked Witch, a 19-metre high roller suspended family coaster with a maximum speed of 67 km per hour.

The precinct will also feature the Kansas Twister, a boomerang racer that runs at speeds of 58 km per hour and stands at 22 metres tall.

Set to open in 2024, the multi-million dollar expansion replaces what was previously the Arkham Asylum area with a more family-friendly precinct.

With low height restrictions and age limits, families can journey somewhere over the rainbow to experience the kid-friendly rides and attractions.