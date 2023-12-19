New Survey Reveals That Most People Do Not Think Die Hard Is A Christmas Movie

A recent YouGov poll explored Americans' opinions on whether certain films should be included in the Christmas category.

The findings revealed that 79% of U.S. adults who've seen "The Nightmare Before Christmas" believe that the 1993 Tim Burton-written film qualifies as a Christmas movie, with only 12% opposing this view.

In contrast, despite being partially set at Christmas time, only 20% of those who've seen "Edward Scissorhands," another Burton film, consider it a Christmas movie.

Americans generally seem accepting of considering "The Nightmare Before Christmas" a Christmas movie, despite some arguing that the film is more associated with Halloween due to its title.

However, when it comes to including the action movie "Die Hard," set on December 24, in the holiday movie canon, many Americans, especially older ones, draw a line.

Of the ten films with debated Christmas ties, the majority are perceived by fewer Americans as Christmas movies.

"Die Hard" leads this list, with 39% considering it a Christmas movie, while 50% disagree. Age plays a significant role in shaping opinions, as demonstrated by the fact that adults under 30 are more likely than those 65 and older to classify these movies as Christmas films.

When it comes to Christmas-set romantic comedies like "Love Actually" and "Just Friends," opinions are more evenly divided.

Half of those who've seen "Love Actually" consider it a Christmas film, while 27% disagree. As for "Just Friends," 43% view it as a Christmas movie, while 29% disagree.

Notably, the classification of movies as part of a franchise or having remakes may influence results for films with sequels, such as "Die Hard."

The criteria for defining a Christmas movie also vary amongst the poll takers.

While most agree that such movies should take place during the holiday season and have a heartwarming tone with Christmas music on the soundtrack, elements like a fireplace, and small town or big city settings are seen as less essential.

I guess one might argue that taking on a group of terrorists in a high-rise, lacks that quintessential heartwarming feel.

An age divide is evident here too, with those 65 or older emphasizing a Christmas-time setting, heartwarming tone, moral message, family gathering, and elements of faith or religion. In contrast, adults under 30 prioritize aspects such as gift-giving or receiving, a Christmas meal, snow, Santa Claus, a fireplace, elements of magic, or small towns or big cities.

So, if you do think Die Hard is a Christmas movie, you're probably closer in age to 30 than 60.

I'm voting it's a Christmas movie because it had a Santa and it's in a big city and seeing Bruce Willis in a white singlet is somewhat magical.