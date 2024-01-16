New Laws Mean It Could Cost $150 For A Vape Because Of GP Costs

The only vapes allowed are those prescribed by a doctor to help people quit smoking; a refillable vape from the GP is estimated to cost up to $150.

New government data predicts the vaping crackdown will force half a million Aussies to seek out prescriptions for nicotine vapes each year.

Which means almost 1 million extra visits to the doctor.

This is happening at a time when low bulk-billing rates, high gap fees and the nation’s GP shortage are already making it tough to see a doctor.

The analysis has flagged young people could turn to tobacco if the new regime is too inconvenient.

Around 1.3 million adults vape in Australia, but only 8 per cent of users have a prescription.

The report also warned the high cost of prescription vapes could raise the risk of black market sales.

But the analysis does back the government’s reforms - judging the crackdown as the best way to reduce the rates of vaping among young Aussies.

Vice President of the Australian Medical Association Dr Danielle McMullen told The Project the medical sector is “ready to help” those with a nicotine addiction.

“While in the short term we will have an issue with people who have become quite addicted to nicotine and are vaping regularly, we’ve got a medical sector that’s ready to help these people deal with that nicotine addiction and talk about options to reduce their smoking or vaping,” she said.

While some are concerned the new laws will add pressure to an already-stretched health system, McMullen added “dealing with substance use is the bread and butter of general practice”.

“This measure of restricting the importation of disposable vapes is the best way that we can reduce that harm to young people and make sure that they can’t get their hands on these harmful products,” she said.

“We’re very hopeful that this will change the next generation from a lifetime of nicotine addiction.”