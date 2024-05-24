The Project

New Family Of COVID Strains, Nicknamed ‘FLiRT’, Land In Australia

A new family of COVID-19 subvariants, nicknamed ‘FLiRT’, has been detected in Australia.

FLiRT is a key contributor to Australia’s current rising case numbers and hospitalisations, with health authorities warning of increasing infection numbers in recent weeks. 

FLiRT is highly transmissible, and made up of several similar subvariants such as KP.1, KP.2, JN.1.7 and a range of others. 

First recorded five months ago, the subvariant is highly transmissible, and KP.2 has already become the dominant strain in the US.

According to NSW health, KP.2 made up about 50 per cent of COVID infections in NSW up until May 4.

In the month of April, 20,699 COVID cases were reported across the country, while 25,423 cases that have been reported up to May 23 - an increase of 4,724 and the month isn’t over yet. 

The symptoms of FLiRT are similar to past variants, and include a cough, fatigue, fever or chills, headaches, congestion and nausea, and is not yet known whether it results in more severe infections.

