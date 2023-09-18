New $777 Adidas Shoes Designed To Last Just 42KM, That's $18.50 A KM

The Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 weighs only 138 grams and has been described as "a new era of racing shoe - designed to revolutionise running economy and set new marathon records."

The sporting apparel behemoth told Runners World that at least four runners are set to wear the shoe at the upcoming Berlin Marathon.

Senior global product manager at Adidas, Charlotte Heidmann, explained that the shoe is only made for one marathon race, 42km.

The company has been slammed for "greenwashing", after it seems like their pledge to focus on "waste and climate change" seems empty.

"You deserve better. We need better. The way we see it, we need to focus on two things – waste and climate change. Changing Materials. Wearing Longer. Reducing Footprint. These are the actions that enable change," their website reads.

"Don't champion as a sustainable shoe innovator ending plastic waste and make a 500€ 'designed for one race' shoe," one Instagram user wrote in their post advertising the new shoe.

"So one day you sell us the idea of saving the world climate with your greenwashing #runfortheoceans campaign, and the other day we shall throw away a 500€ shoe after just one marathon," another disgruntled person wrote.

"Extortionate prices, zero sustainability! Gotta love the hypocrisy!" another commented.

This backlash also comes after the company collaborated with Parley the Oceans for their Run for the Oceans event in an effort to clean up plastic waste.

"Now that the event is over, we'll work with Parley to clean up 250,000 kg of plastic waste from our beaches, islands and coastal communities," the website reads.