Modern Family Cast Reunites For A New TV Advert

The ad features Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet reviving their characters.

The commercial sees Phil (Burrell), Claire (Bowen) and Cam (Stonestreet) all sitting on the Dunphy’s couch looking at Cam’s phone to see a photo of Haley’s (Sarah Hyland) twins.

Mitchell (Ferguson) then walks in and wants to see when Phil casually says, “It’s in the group chat.”

Mitchell is shocked to learn that there is a family group chat omitting him, to which he replies, “Shame!”

The ad highlights how WhatsApp can keep people connected no matter what type of phone they have.

The reunion of four of the main Modern Family cast could possibly reignite calls for the entire cast to return.

Sofia Vergara has said that she would be happy to return as her character, Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, should a Modern Family revival happen.

Ed O’Neill, who plays Jay Pritchett, has also said he would return for a reunion.