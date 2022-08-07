The Project

Miss Universe Changes Rules To Include Mums and Wives For The First Time in 70 Years

Just when we thought the global Miss Universe pageant was drowning in problematic standards, they’ve blown us all out of the water with a change to their rules.

Starting next year, the competition will accept married women and mums.

Wow. The thought that wives and mothers could be considered worthy of this pageant is truly progressive *cue slow clap*.

Officials from the pageant, that has been running for 70 years, stated they have made this decision as an attempt to evolve with the times.

The 'times' being that women sometimes get married and sometimes have babies, and due to some obscure technicality, these things still make them women.

The pageant expressed that this change in rules reflects their new perspective that women should have agency over their lives and the decisions they make in their personal lives shouldn’t get in the way of their ability to participate. 

That’s, like, literally so nice, you guys. Does this mean they’ll be changing the title to ‘Miss/Ms/Mrs/Mum Universe’?

Before these malevolent changes hit the runway, only single women, aged between 18 and 28, who had never, ever tied the knot or ever had a kid were allowed to apply. 

Now that the rules have bent for the wives and mums out there, we are left wondering if those of us over 28 are considered worthy of participating, or would that be too presumptuous? 

Sarcasm aside, we should really celebrate the small stuff these days, especially if there is glitter and sequins involved. 

Congratulations, Miss Universe pageant, you’ve evolved ever so slightly with the times.

