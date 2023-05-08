Miami F1 Grand Prix Slammed For "Insane" Food Prices

Sporting fans have been left fuming at the Miami F1 Grand Prix over the weekend after discovering the "insane" food prices the race had to offer.

Taking to Twitter to vent their frustration, Peter McCormack, a podcast host, revealed he paid US$42 (AU($62) for a Wagyu steak that didn't include any steak.

"Where's the wagyu?" one user commented.

User Jon Schaff replied to McCormack's post with a photo of what he claims is more insane prices the Grand Price was offering.

"I thought this was a different currency at first," he captioned the post.

The photo showed a menu offering a watermelon and tomatillo salad for US$250 (AU$370), lobster rolls for US$450 (AU$665), crab cakes also for US$450 (AU$665), a prawn cocktail for US$500 (AU$740) and ice-cream for US$245 (AU$362).

"It was terrible, too," Schaff added in the comments.

"Those $300 steamed buns better come with dancing cutlery, the password to Prince William's email account, a gentle kiss on the forehead from the chef himself, and $290," a user said in response.

'What a deal! Only $250 for watermelon and tomatillo salad. Hella cheap," another joked.

President of the 2023 Miami Grand Prix event, Tyler Epp, told the Miami New Times in April of their desire to up the ante at this year's race.

"We really pride ourselves on delivering the very best food and beverages from the South Florida region and incorporating it into this global event, including 14 locally based, minority-owned restaurants," Epp said.

"We've really upped the ante this year."