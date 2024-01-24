Melbourne Named 20th Best City In The World For 2024

Time Out looked at a city’s activities, food, drink and overall enjoyability.

Melbourne just made the list at 20, just behind Lagos in West Africa.

The city that never sleeps, New York, took out the top spot, thanks to its bustling nightlife and vibrant metropolis.

Cape Town in South Africa came second, with its glorious beaches, delicious food and because it is the most LGBTQI+ friendly city on the continent.

Berlin, London and Madrid came third, fourth and fifth, respectively, while Mexico City came sixth.

The UK’s Liverpool, still high off the back of hosting Eurovision and the home of the famous Beatles hotspot, Penny Lane.

Tokyo, Rome and Portugal’s Porto were next in line, followed by Paris, Mumbai, Lisbon, Chicago and Manchester.

Full List: