Melbourne Named 20th Best City In The World For 2024

Melbourne has just made the list of Time Out’s best cities for 2024.

Time Out looked at a city’s activities, food, drink and overall enjoyability.

Melbourne just made the list at 20, just behind Lagos in West Africa.

The city that never sleeps, New York, took out the top spot, thanks to its bustling nightlife and vibrant metropolis.

Cape Town in South Africa came second, with its glorious beaches, delicious food and because it is the most LGBTQI+ friendly city on the continent.

Berlin, London and Madrid came third, fourth and fifth, respectively, while Mexico City came sixth.

The UK’s Liverpool, still high off the back of hosting Eurovision and the home of the famous Beatles hotspot, Penny Lane.

Tokyo, Rome and Portugal’s Porto were next in line, followed by Paris, Mumbai, Lisbon, Chicago and Manchester.

Full List: 

  1. New York, USA
  2. Cape Town, South Africa
  3. Berlin, Germany
  4. London, England
  5. Madrid, Spain
  6. Mexico City, Mexico
  7. Liverpool, England
  8. Tokyo, Japan
  9. Rome, Italy
  10. Porto, Portugal
  11. Paris, France
  12. Mumbai, India
  13. Lisbon, Portugal
  14. Chicago, USA
  15. Manchester, England
  16. São Paulo, Brazil
  17. Los Angeles, USA
  18. Amsterdam, Netherlands
  19. Lagos, West Africa
  20. Melbourne, Australia
The first sign of Tropical Cyclone Kirrily is forecast as north Queensland braces for impact.
A Gen Z TikToker has claimed he could work a 9-2 workday “every day” because it would offer the best work-life balance.
Woolworths staff are being subjected to increasing abuse after a decision not to stock Australia Day merchandise, forcing the supermarket giant to take out full-page newspaper ads explaining the move.
Historical epic Oppenheimer, about the race to build the first atomic bomb, has landed a leading 13 Oscar nominations and will compete for the prestigious best picture trophy.
Queensland is bracing for the effects of Tropical Cyclone Kirrily, which may begin to be felt within the next 24 hours.