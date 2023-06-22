The Project

Melbourne Is Australia’s Most Liveable City And Ranked Third Overall Globally

The Economist has released its latest list of the world’s most liveable cities, and while plenty of Australian cities made the cut, Melbourne came out on top.

Victoria’s capital lost the coveted title due to pandemic lockdowns after seven years on top. But now it’s back as the country’s most liveable city and third globally.

The capital of Austria, Vienna, came out as the world’s most liveable city while Denmark’s Copenhagen came in second.

Rankings were based on Health. Education, Infrastructure, Stability and Culture.

Sydney just missed out on a medal, coming in fourth globally.

Brisbane jumped from the 27th most liveable city in the world to 16th!

Meanwhile, Perth and Adelaide leap-frogged Brisbane, with both cities now in equal 12th .

“I think we can proudly say we are the capital of all capital cities here in Melbourne,” said Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp.

