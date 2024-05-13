The Project

Luxury Gym Membership Will Set You Back Over $60,000 For A Whole Year

Luxury gym Equinox is offering a new program that will set fitness gurus back US$ 40,000 (AU$ 60,640).

The new program “Optimize by Equinox” will provide members with a personalized health program, including personal training, nutrition plans, sleep coaching and massage therapy.

This hefty sum is $3,000 a month on top of their regular gym membership fee.

Optimize by Equinox is running in partnership with lab-test startup Function Health.

Function Health will conduct a comprehensive biotesting of 100 biomarkers, including heart, liver, kidney, metabolic and immune systems, and cancer markers and nutrients.

Then, Equinox will have participants undergo a fitness test, including VO2 mac, strength and movement range.

After both tests are completed, Equinox will design a personalized plan using all the data. Equinox then has a fitness trainer, nutrition coach, sleep coach and massage therapist work with the participant for a total of 16 hours of coaching.

Vice president of strategic partnerships and business development at Equinox, Julia Klim, told Fortune, “Equinox has always been known to anticipate consumer needs and to come up with programs to support them.

“Coaching by designing around movement, nutrition, and regeneration is something we have been doing for years and are now essentially uplevelling it.”

Bumble Founder Believes AI ‘Concierges’ Could Be The Future Of Dating

Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd has said that if harnessed correctly, AI-powered personas could be the future of dating.
Millennials are sharing the ‘big purchases’ they think need to be done on a computer after one woman questioned why the generation is so trepidatious about shopping on their phone.
Donald Trump has delivered a confusing speech at a rally in New Jersey, calling fictional serial killer and cannibal Hannibal Lecter “a wonderful man”.
Taylor Swift fans are outraged after a photo has emerged of a baby lying on the floor of the star's Paris show.
Actor Steve Buscemi has been punched in the face in a random attack in New York.