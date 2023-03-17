Lord Howe Island Forced To Shut Its Doors To Tourists Over Fungal Outbreak

The discovery of myrtle rust on Lord Howe Island has forced officials to close the majority of the heritage-listed island to all tourists in an effort to protect and save its ecosystem.

The invasive myrtle fungus targets the Myrtaceae family, which includes bottlebrushes, eucalyptus, myrtle and eugenia.

According to the Invasive Species Council, myrtle rust could eventually universally "alter the composition and function of forest, woodland, heath and wetland ecosystems".

The closure, announced by the Lord Howe Island Board on Wednesday, will likely last until the outbreak is controlled.

"Effective immediately, the LHI Permanent Park Preserve (PPP) is temporarily closed to all non-essential visitors," the board wrote on Facebook.

"This means that, unfortunately, the PPP, pictured here, cannot be accessed via recognised access points, bush tracks or boats.

"Due to the escalating risk of myrtle rust, this closure is being implemented to help limit the spread of highly transferable fungus spores.

"We thank all those affected - residents, tourists, researchers, and house guests - for your support while necessary care is taken to manage this ecological threat."