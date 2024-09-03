The Project

Locals Infuriated After Person 'Reserves' Public Park Picnic Bench

A photo of a 'reserved' picnic table in a Sydney park has caused a furore over some people's "entitlement" over public property.

A social media user posted a photo of a picnic table at Balmoral Park with a sign taped to it reading "Reserved 31/8 from 1 pm".

Commenters were quick with scathing comments, calling the act "unacceptable" and a "dictionary example of entitlement".

"Yeah, nah, can't reserve public tables,” one person said.

"You want it, put the effort in and sit there the whole day from 8 am."

Speaking to the Daily Mail, a Mosman Council spokesperson confirmed the council "does not take bookings for picnic tables or promote reserving them".

One local, going by the name of Jimbo, was so "wound up" by the act he called into 2 GB's Ben Fordham to complain.

"Imagine you stroll up to a park you're expecting to enjoy the democratic pleasure of a picnic on one of the taxpayer-funded tables, and you get there, and there's this sign,' he said.

"It's like putting a private property sign on the Opera House steps or charging admission to Bondi Beach.

"What will be next? Will it be time slots to walk on the grass? Will the swings be off limits?"

Image: Facebook

