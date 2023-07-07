Lifelike Muscular Body Suit Turns Heads At Paris Fashion Week

Born Tomas Tammemets, Cash showed up to the Jean Paul Gaultier show wearing an interesting suit that made him look naked.

He teamed the suit made by French Institute of Fashion graduate, Jiawei Han, with a white button-up shirt, black tie, long socks and patent leather shoes. Topping off the look with slicked-back hair, a pencil moustache and a stern look.

It is uncertain whether his serious demeanour was part of the look because he was happy for people to photograph him in the strange suit.

He was also seen sitting in the crowd of the fashion show pretending to drink protein powder, lift weights and use resistance bands.

The post-Soviet rapper is known for his wild, outlandish and artful outfits and projects.

Speaking to artnet in October 2022, he said, “Whether in art, fashion, music, or design, everything I do is inspired by the Tommy Cash way of being.”

“I don’t see the difference between creating an Ikea sofa and using my music to reach the world. It’s a cluster f**k, yeah—but it works.”

Image: TikTok @NRJ & Instagram @tommycashworld