Kylie Minogue’s ‘Padam’ Has Entered The Urban Dictionary

The definition for ‘Padam’ is “an onomatopoeia for the sound a heartbeat makes when you’re a diva who’s slaying, coined by Kylie Minogue.”

The track’s rise up the charts heralds the 55-year-old’s almighty comeback with the single hitting number 6 in the UK charts, and number 1 in the Big Top 40.

The last time Kylie charted this high was in 2010 with All The Lovers.

The catchy dance-pop track has gone viral on TikTok, raking in more than 10 million views.

The singer even surprised an 80,000-strong crowd at the Summertime Ball in London, performing the smash hit.

Taking to social media, the pop megastar shared her thanks to her loving and supporting fans. “It has been an incredible week topped off by being my birthday today and I can’t thank you enough. My heart is bursting with joy so thank you so so much,” she said.

“What an incredible, another wild turn in my life and my career. Thank you so much for all of your love and support, everyone who has got onto Padam Padam and made this possible for me. I love you, thank you so so much.”

Image: Instagram @kylieminogue & Urban Dictionary