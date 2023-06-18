The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Kylie Minogue’s ‘Padam’ Has Entered The Urban Dictionary

Kylie Minogue’s ‘Padam’ Has Entered The Urban Dictionary

Kylie Minogue is heating up the charts all over the globe with her latest single Padam Padam. But for those confused as to what ‘Padam’ means, it has now been added to Urban Dictionary.

The definition for ‘Padam’ is “an onomatopoeia for the sound a heartbeat makes when you’re a diva who’s slaying, coined by Kylie Minogue.”

The track’s rise up the charts heralds the 55-year-old’s almighty comeback with the single hitting number 6 in the UK charts, and number 1 in the Big Top 40.

The last time Kylie charted this high was in 2010 with All The Lovers.

The catchy dance-pop track has gone viral on TikTok, raking in more than 10 million views.

The singer even surprised an 80,000-strong crowd at the Summertime Ball in London, performing the smash hit.

Taking to social media, the pop megastar shared her thanks to her loving and supporting fans. “It has been an incredible week topped off by being my birthday today and I can’t thank you enough. My heart is bursting with joy so thank you so so much,” she said.

“What an incredible, another wild turn in my life and my career. Thank you so much for all of your love and support, everyone who has got onto Padam Padam and made this possible for me. I love you, thank you so so much.”

Image: Instagram @kylieminogue & Urban Dictionary

Scientists Have Revealed That Chronic Stress Can Override The Brain’s Off Switch When It Comes To Junk Food
NEXT STORY

Scientists Have Revealed That Chronic Stress Can Override The Brain’s Off Switch When It Comes To Junk Food

Advertisement

Related Articles

Scientists Have Revealed That Chronic Stress Can Override The Brain’s Off Switch When It Comes To Junk Food

Scientists Have Revealed That Chronic Stress Can Override The Brain’s Off Switch When It Comes To Junk Food

Well, I don’t feel particularly stressed but who am I to argue with science? Something is making it very difficult for me to not stop at the drive-thru.
NSW Government Pushed To Enact Changes To Make Rentals More Pet Friendly As More Animals Get Surrendered

NSW Government Pushed To Enact Changes To Make Rentals More Pet Friendly As More Animals Get Surrendered

An increase in pets being surrendered to pounds and animal rescues has prompted the Animal Justice Party to push the NSW government to make urgent changes to make rentals animal-friendly.
Ecuadorian Woman Who Woke Up During Her Own Wake Has Died

Ecuadorian Woman Who Woke Up During Her Own Wake Has Died

A 76-year-old woman who had been declared dead and surprised her relatives by knocking on her coffin during her wake earlier this month has died after seven days in intensive care, her family says.
Prince Louis Steals The Show With Adorable Antics At The Trooping Of The Colour

Prince Louis Steals The Show With Adorable Antics At The Trooping Of The Colour

Prince Louis has stolen the show at King Charles' first Trooping of the Colour as Monarch.
Call Growing For Liberal Senator David Van To Resign

Call Growing For Liberal Senator David Van To Resign

The Liberal Party is in damage control after a third allegation against Senator David Van surfaced.