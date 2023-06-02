Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away 100,000 Free Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme is giving away 100,00 free doughnuts today to celebrate National Doughnut Day, but you'll have to be quick as it only lasts for today.

To claim your free original glazed doughnut, you'll have to visit any Krispy Kreme store across Victoria, NSW, Queensland, Western Australia and South Australia.

Last year's event saw almost 8,000 Aussies rush to their local stores from 4pm-5pm.

"National Doughnut Day is our most popular event of the year," Aimee Cutajar, head of marketing at Krispy Kreme ANZ said.

"Our much loved Original Glazed Doughnuts are made fresh daily and all our retail staff are rolling up their sleeves in preparation for a busy day ahead.

"We love to share joy with our fans and thank them for their support. Please do drop by and celebrate with us," she said.

For those who couldn't claim their free doughnut today, do not fret, up until July 10 if you spot a Hot Light being lit up at any Krispy Kreme Hot Light locations, you can redeem a free Original Glazed doughnut.