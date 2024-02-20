Khloe Kardashian Slammed After Potentially Editing Photo Of Her Cat

The KarJenners have long been accused of editing photos of themselves and their children, but this may be the first time one of them has been accused of editing a pet.

Kardashian, 39, posted the adorable photos of her cat named Grey Kitty, but eagle-eyed followers thought that Grey looked too perfect.

Taking to social media to post their theories, many pointed out what features they believed to be edited. Some pointed out that some of the cat's whiskers were missing, and the cat's eyes seemed to be exaggerated.

One person even pointed out that the "wood grain along its ears and chest seems off."

However, many came to the defence of Kardashian and her kitty saying that Russian blue cats are naturally very beautiful.

"Nope! That's Grey Kitty alright! She's just gorgeous," one wrote, while another added, "Grey kitty needs no filter"

"I wouldn't be surprised, but this looks like a Russian Blue. Russian Blues are naturally beautiful and of course, very expensive. They are a no-filter-needed type of kitty," another said.

"Chartreuse and Russian blues have that kind of coat. It's pretty normal for Russian Blues to have that colour eyes, and Chartreux are known for that smiling mouth shape. This guy is probably a mix," another person explained.