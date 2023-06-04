The Project

Karen's Diner, Where Staff Abuse Their Customers, Closes Three Australian Locations

Karen’s Diner, the restaurant where customers go to have staff purposefully insult them, is closing three locations in Australia.

They have shut (well… presumably slammed) the doors in Melbourne, Perth and the Gold Coast.

That leaves just the Adelaide, Brisbane and Sydney stores still open for all your diner - and being yelled at - needs. Sharing the news on social media, the restaurant chain said “Unfortunately, all good things come to an end and Karen can’t stay forever”.

The Diner prides itself on having the worst service in the world. So much so, that it has been forced to make a number of apologies to customers over the years, after staff were accused of taking the gimmick too far.

So apparently, all bad things must also come to an end too.

However, their social media post also said “If your local pop-up store has closed, there will be a Karen’s Diner On Tour coming to your city this September”.

So, never fear, Melbourne, Perth and Gold Coast you will get an opportunity to dine whilst being verbally abused again soon.

Image: Karen's Diner

