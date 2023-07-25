John Farnham Is Officially Cancer-Free Almost A Year After Mouth Surgery

Robert and John Farnham's longtime friend and wife of the late Glenn Wheatley, Gaynor Wheatley, appeared on Channel 7's Sunrise to make the wonderful announcement.

"He's doing fantastic. Just the other day, he was, you know, walking around with his cane and did a little bit of a dance, which was pretty fabulous.

"He's walking with his dog a lot — so he's really, really happy." Robert even shared that the iconic Aussie singer has even started singing at home again.

In August 2022, Farnham announced that he had undergone surgery to remove a cancerous growth in his mouth.

It was reported that the surgery took 12 hours and multiple surgeons to complete the very invasive surgery that even required part of his jaw to be removed.

"Cancer diagnosis is something that so many people face every single day, and countless others have walked this path before me," the singer said of the diagnosis last year.

"The one thing I know for sure is that we have the best specialist healthcare professionals in Victoria, and we can all be grateful for that. I know I am."