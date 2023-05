The Scottish-Australian singer shared a photo of himself and Zonfrillo, both wearing tartan of their birth-country, Scotland.

“It’s a very sad day,” Barnes said.

“We’ve lost another dear friend.

“Jock was like a brother to me and we made each other laugh and cry.

“My heart goes out to his family. I am speechless Rest my friend.”

Zonfrillo died suddenly on Sunday in Melbourne, leaving behind his wife Lauren Fried and their four children.

Image: Jimmy Barnes