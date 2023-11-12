Harry Styles Shaved Off HIs Luscious Locks And Fans Are Devastated

The singer was spotted at U2’s concert at the new Las Vegas Sphere last week with a shaved head.

Fans took to social media to cry about his well-known luscious locks being gone.

It comes after rumours last year that he had taken to wearing a wig to hide his “baldness” The singer denied the rumour after it surfaced on the gossip Instagram DeuxMoi.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Styles laughed it off but said his collaborator Kid Harpoon, also known as Tom Hull, was “obsessed with the rumour”.

"He won't stop sending me messages about [people] trying to work out if I'm bald."