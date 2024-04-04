Groomsman's Wardrobe Malfunction Ruins Wedding Photo

Groomsman Brennan Young took to TikTok this week to show how an accidental wedgie spoiled his best friend's beautiful wedding photograph.

The Arizona native explained how his attempt to adjust his pants resulted in a prominent wedgie stealing the spotlight in what was meant to be a heartfelt photo of groomsmen praying over their friend Owen before his wedding.

The video went viral, with thousands of people commenting, and even singer SZA joined in on the fun.

SZA wrote: 'Sometimes prayers are moving to a booty clenching level... I respect it.'

It turns out you should never wear white to a wedding, and while you're at it, maybe you shouldn't wear wedgies either.