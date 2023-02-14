The Project

Google Searches For Fenty Beauty Went Up 883% After Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Pop icon Rihanna performed a hit-filled Halftime Show during Super Bowl LVII, where she plugged her beauty brand Fenty.

The singer’s act of putting on her own brand of making during the performance saw Google Searches increase by 833 per cent.

The star was not paid for the gig despite Apple reportedly paying $250 million for the rights to the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

However, according to Launchmetrics, it is estimated that the product placement generated roughly $5.6 million in Media Impact Value.

Media Impact Value® is the monetary value of every post, interaction or article to measure the impact it has on marketing.

Rihanna’s backup dancers were dressed in Savage x Fenty, which is estimated to have made an additional $2.6 million in Media Impact Value.

According to sports journalist, Joe Pompliano, artists are given a $15 million budget to spend on the production costs for the halftime show, which is enough for “2000 to 3000 part-time workers, including set design, security, dancers, and marketing.”

However, sometimes this is not enough for some artists who want to go above and beyond for one of the most-watched television programs.

The Weeknd reportedly spent $7 million of his own money for the halftime performance.

“While brands spend $7 million for 30-second commercials during this year’s game, Rihanna will receive a 15-minute commercial for free.”

