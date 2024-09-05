Gen Zs Mock Millennials For Using Laptops For Big Purchases

It comes after a tech company boss admitted on X she never used her phone to buy anything.

Jessie Frazelle, the CEO of Zoo, jokingly posted she's never felt more attacked in her life by something she didn't realise she was subconsciously doing.

"Apparently, Gen Z is making fun of older generations for never buying big ticket purchases on their phone and always using a desktop. I've never felt more attacked in my life by something I didn't realise I was subconsciously doing."

Millennials rushed to the comments to share how accurate they thought the sentiment was.

"It might be older vs younger millennial thing too. Wife who is three years younger has no trouble executing all sorts of complex transactions on the phone. Meanwhile, I need a grown-up computer for any serious business," one person wrote.

"How are you gonna open multiple tabs and carefully cross-compare offers?" another asked.

"I'll attempt a big ticket purchase on mobile, but I'm immediately moving to desktop if the website/app is so terrible that I lack confidence in things working properly. It's more an indictment of how many companies still can't get mobile right," someone else added.

"Millennials explored the internet ocean. Gen Z was raised on App Store island. We know the secrets," another pointed out.