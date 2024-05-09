Fury As NSW Private School Swaps Mother's Day Stall For 'Family Gift Stall'

In an email to parents, the school informed parents that the Family Gift Stall would be running on Friday and be open to junior school students from kindergarten to Year 6.

The school has been criticised by some mums for the name change, who told the Daily Telegraph they felt insulted and upset by the move.

One school mum said she was hurt when her son told her, “You can buy a gift for anyone in your family”, and another described the change as “woke ideology”.

“As a concerned parent, I am deeply concerned about gender ideology infiltrating our schools and how proponents of this movement are not only seeking to erase important and meaningful gendered terms such as mother, girl, boy, breast, but also seek through the guise of ‘inclusion’ to erase valued traditions such as Mother’s Day,” she said.

Principal Rebecca Butterworth defended the decision to the Daily Telegraph, saying the change was never intended to never to “diminish the significance of Mother’s Day or to disregard the important role our mothers, grandmothers and all women play in our community as caregivers.”

“Our intention in renaming the stall was to ensure that the children in our school who don’t have a mother in their home feel welcome and supported as they purchase an item from the stall,” Butterworth said.

“We deeply value and respect all mothers and recognise their dedication to their families and our school community each and every day.”