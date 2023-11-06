‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Could Be Posthumously Honoured On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

According to TMZ, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which oversees the famous landmark, said they would “love” to honour the late ‘Friends’ star.

But the ultimate decision would be left to his family to decide if Perry is to be honoured with a star and ceremony.

Perry’s Friends’s co-stars, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston already have stars on Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street. According to TMZ the Chamber would place Perry’s in the same area.

Perry was laid to rest at a Los Angeles cemetery in a service attended by family and castmates from the hit 1990s sitcom Friends.

Mourners gathered on Friday at the Forest Lawn cemetery in the Hollywood Hills neighbourhood of Los Angeles, near the Warner Brothers studio where the show was filmed.

All five Friends co-stars - Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer - were there, TMZ said.