Former US Soccer Star Debuts Bizarre New Hair Style On Air

Hosting the Euro 2024 pregame for France-Austria on Fox Sport, Donovan and his disastrous do were blasted all around the world in upsettingly high definition – leaving the rest of us to wonder, was the hair and makeup person sick that day?

After the segment, the football legend was texted by former LA Galaxy teammate Mike Magee, telling him to “check twitter ASAP and prob fire your barber”.

In the messages that Magee has since posted on X, Donovan responds in a flurry, writing “where were you seven hours ago???”.

Donovan goes on to reveal to Magee that he had undergone a hair transplant two weeks prior and was told, fatefully, that the procedure “wouldn’t show up on camera”.

Unfortunately for Donovan, it not only showed up on camera - but was plastered all around the internet in moments.

One X user posted, “Did Landon Donovan literally run out of the barbers halfway through a haircut because he was late for work?”.

Another came to his defense, posting “Landon Donovan gives absolute zero f***s, & you know what, I respect that.”

The choice to schedule a hair transplant a fortnight before an international TV gig is definitely a bold choice, but Donovan has certainly taken the media frenzy surrounding his oddly-patched scalp in his stride.

“Whatever, I deserve it” he exclaimed.