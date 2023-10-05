Facebook And Instagram Plan To Charge $21 A Month For Ad-Free Service

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, European users would be able to choose between paying a fee or agreeing to personalised ads.

The proposition comes after a July ruling by the European Court of justice stated that under Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation, Meta must obtain consent from users before showing personalised ads.

Tailoring advertisements to users through their personal details and digital activity is Meta’s core money-making strategy.

Users will still have the option of using free versions of Facebook and Instagram but will be shown personalised ads.

It is unclear whether the plan will be approved by EU regulators, who are reportedly still considering the size of the proposed fees.

Meta has until the end of November to comply with the court ruling.

In a statement to the Associated Press, a Meta spokesperson said “Meta believes in the value of free services which are supported by personalised ads.”

“However, we continue to explore options to ensure we comply with evolving regulatory requirements.”