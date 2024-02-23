The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Expert Reveals The Exact Time You Should Drink Your Morning Coffee

Expert Reveals The Exact Time You Should Drink Your Morning Coffee

An expert has revealed the exact time you should be having your morning coffee, and it is definitely not as soon as you wake up.

Sleep expert from Get Laid Beds, Dr Deborah Lee, explained that the best time for a morning coffee is at 10 am or at least 45 minutes after you get up in the morning.

This is due to the cortisol, the stress hormone, peaking within 30-45 minutes of waking up and declines as you progress through your day. Dr Lee said that drinking it earlier than that can make you "immune" to coffee over time.

"If you're someone that wakes up at around 7 am, for example, leaving your first coffee until around 10 am to 12 pm will be when your body, and mind, will appreciate it the most and you'll get the most benefits from the caffeine," she told the Daily Mail.

"Taking into account your own rhythm, the best time to have your caffeine fix would be, at the earliest, 45 minutes after waking up - when your cortisol rhythm starts to dip."

Dr Lee went on to explain that the stress hormone is at its peak about 45 minutes after you wake up in order to enhance alertness and focus.

"Elevated levels of cortisol may impact your immune system, and if they're already at its peak when waking up, drinking coffee as soon as your eyes open may do more harm than good, and may even make you immune to caffeine over a long period of time."

It is also recommended to stop drinking coffee six to eight hours before your bedtime as it can prevent you from having a good night's rest.

"To avoid messing up your sleeping pattern, avoid any caffeine after 3 pm including coffee, fizzy drinks, energy drinks and even non-caffeinated tea.

"Try switching to herbal teas if you need a hot drink to stay warm, or decaf to trick yourself into thinking you're getting your caffeine fix. Your sleep schedule will thank you!"

Waitress Fired For Sharing Generous $10,000 Tip With Coworkers
NEXT STORY

Waitress Fired For Sharing Generous $10,000 Tip With Coworkers

Advertisement

Related Articles

Waitress Fired For Sharing Generous $10,000 Tip With Coworkers

Waitress Fired For Sharing Generous $10,000 Tip With Coworkers

A Michigan waitress has been fired after receiving an eye-watering $10,000 tip on a $32.43 bill and choosing to share it with her eight coworkers.
Maths Question Intended For Year Two Students Has Left Adults Stumped

Maths Question Intended For Year Two Students Has Left Adults Stumped

When a mum asked for help with her kid's homework question on the r/askmath subreddit, hundreds of adults found themselves stumped by a seemingly straightforward math problem designed for year 2 students.
Bluey Fans In Heated Debate Over Toddler Character 'Muffin'

Bluey Fans In Heated Debate Over Toddler Character 'Muffin'

Aussie children's show character Bluey is much beloved around the world, but some fans of the show have started a debate over Muffin, with many thinking the toddler pooch is a "spoiled brat."
Vets Say German Shepherds Are The Dog Breed They're Most Afraid Of Treating

Vets Say German Shepherds Are The Dog Breed They're Most Afraid Of Treating

Veterinarians have taken to the internet to share the dog breeds they are most scared to treat in the clinic, and one particular pooch topped the tally.
Restaurant Causes Stir As They Introduce A No Selfie Rule

Restaurant Causes Stir As They Introduce A No Selfie Rule

A new restaurant has caused quite a stir after it unveiled it’s list of 10 strict rules, including no bathroom selfies and no kissing the chef without her consent.