Eating Dark Chocolate Before Bed May Help You Sleep Better

Dark chocolate contains tryptophan, which is an amino acid that helps the body produce serotonin, that in turns helps the body regulate sleep.

Food expert Fergus Smithers, Head of Food at Grubby, a subscription recipe box company, explains dark chocolate also includes magnesium which helps you sleep as well.

"Magnesium is a mineral that can help relax muscles and promote calmness, making it easier to fall asleep," he told Metro.co.uk.

"Tryptophan is an amino acid that can increase serotonin levels, which can help regulate sleep and mood."

Other foods that can help you get to sleep include bananas and kiwi fruits.

"Kiwis are loaded with serotonin, a neurotransmitter that regulates your sleep-wake cycle, naturally helping you fall into a deeper sleep," he said.

"Similarly, another key fruit is bananas which contain magnesium, potassium and tryptophan, which aid in muscle relaxation and promoting sleep. Bananas are also very high in fibre, making you feel full and satisfied before falling asleep."

If you're looking for something savoury, Smithers recommends hummus, as it high in folate and tryptophan.