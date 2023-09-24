Drivers Warned Against Common Car Act As Fines Are Introduced

Leaving notes on people’s cars is seen mostly as a petty act of frustration by people trying to vent their anger at other drivers whom they found to have disagreed with while on the road.

The notes themselves can vary from aggressive, offensive or even sarcastic, but once the new $1100 fine is introduced the intent will not matter with the aim of the fines to clamp down on “material potentially causing harassment, atrocious language, or intolerance”.

The International Drivers Association said the aim of the fine was also to deter road users from “exploiting anonymity to display unchecked aggression or abusive behaviour”.

IDA’s motoring expert Dominic Wyatt has said, “This rule introduces much-needed accountability for maintaining decorum on the roads, deterring road users from engaging in aggressive or offensive behaviour,” he said.

Examples were provided for what type of behaviour would warrant the penalty under the new act, including violent threats or abusive language.

Posting offensive memes and posting pictures were also punishable along with harassing a vehicle owner or drive-through notes.

Mr Wyatt has said, “Australia’s new law underscores the importance of promoting a respectful culture on roads.

“Making roads safer involves more than ensuring functioning brakes or quality tyres; it encompasses the attitude of those behind the wheel.”