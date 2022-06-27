Doctor Sparks Outrage Online After Claiming He Doesn’t Use Soap.

Dr Paul Saladino, a Functional Medicine Physician and influencer, is one of the leading advocates for the famous ‘Carnivore Diet.’

The Carnivore Diet only consists of animal products and excludes all vegetables.

Popular podcast host Joe Rogan has claimed he goes on a diet once a year, although he does claim that his stomach disagrees with his food choices.

Saladino has written a book about the diet, but that is not the only unusual lifestyle choice he makes.

In the now-viral TikTok, Saladino claims that he does not use any personal hygiene products, and commenters could not believe a licensed doctor was preaching this lifestyle.

“People always ask me what kind of shampoo I use. None. Just water! Soap? Just water. I don’t use that either,” Saladino explains in his video.

"What about toothpaste? No. Just brush those pearly whites with water and a toothbrush to get plaque off. Deodorant. Bull****. Why would I use that stuff?" he said.

Saladino argues that the “quality of your diet will determine how you smell and how your breath is.”

Saladino claims that we should "not [be] afraid to smell like a human.”

He believes soaps and shampoos are "full of parabens and phthalates, fragrances, xenoestrogens" and "hormonal disruptors."

Saladino’s video was flooded with thousands of comments, most viewers not buying his claims and many chiming in with their scepticism.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m all for good diet and exercise, but using soap and deodorant ain’t gonna take years off your life,” one user wrote.

“Bro, not all bad breath comes from the gut,” another argued. “It can also come from not flossing, and also from the tongue, or even a cavity if someone had one.”