Digital Parking Signs Rolled Out In Sydney At A Cost Of $350,000

13 digital parking signs have been installed around Chalmers St and Surrey Hills for an 18-month trial.

The hope is that the parking restrictions in these areas become easier for people to understand. That three-day coding course at TAFE will be furious about this.

The roll-out is ramping up, and more digital parking signs will be erected around other problem areas, such as Elizabeth St, where cars are often towed and parking fines are frequently dished out to confused motorists.

The signs have not come cheap, though, as the 18-month trial of 40 digital signs will cost $350,000. The new digital signs were announced in October as part of a $695 million Smart Technology Corridors program that aims to improve NSW roads with better signs, traffic lights and motorways.

The idea is that the digital signs will simplify the rules, which often change throughout the day and night, including clearway times during peak hours. Needless to say, the towing industry probably isn’t stoked about this.

Also, the illuminated signs, which are solar powered, assist people who need to read them at night time. It goes without saying, the torch industry will not be loving this.

The previous signs are often overloaded with information, rendering them overwhelming for many people to decode, which results in unsuspecting motorists copping fines for simply misunderstanding the fine print.

Some people have welcomed these digital signs. However, others have not, suggesting the signs could be more confusing, as the rules for the next time period aren’t as clear.

Some disgruntled Sydneysiders were annoyed about the exorbitant amount of money being spent on fixing something that wasn’t broken.

The digital signs have certainly ruffled some feathers, however, those who aren’t a huge fan of getting parking tickets or spending ages trying to decode a tiny sign are pretty chuffed.