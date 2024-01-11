Dermatologists Reveal How Often You Should Change Your Underwear

Well, now we have some expert opinions to tell us once and for all, the maximum amount of time our junk can fester in those things.

And the answer is… it depends.

What kind of undies you wear, what you have inside them, and whether you are sweating in them all play a factor.

Generally speaking, they should be changed every day. Licensed skin care specialist, Sarah Roberts said wearing underwear for more than one day can heighten the risk of developing some skin problems due to friction and trapped moisture.

However, dermatologists recommend that in some cases it’s recommended to change them more than once a day such as experiencing heavy menstruation, significant vaginal discharge and in hot humid climates.

Although, if you wear a looser style of underwear such as boxer shorts, you can actually get away with wearing them for a bit longer.

But before you get carried away “a bit” is the most important part of that sentence.

Dermatologist Dr. Anju Methil told the Daily Mail “In situations with minimal activity and no sweating, changing [underwear] every other day may be acceptable.

So are you following the experts advice, or is it time to re-evaluate all of your underwear related life choices?