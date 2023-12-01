The Project

Dad’s Genius Hack To Bring Zero Sand Back Home From The Beach

A dad has gone viral on TikTok after sharing his genius hack to ensure no sand is brought back home after a big day at the beach.

Alex Haddad from The Haddad Family on TikTok posted a video of him using a small leaf blower to blow all the sand off, not only towels and bags but also his children. “Work smarter, not harder,” he says at the end of the video.

The video went viral, garnering over 2.8 million views, with many TikTokers letting the Haddad family know how good the trick is. “[Next minute], you see, everyone at the beach has one of each this summer,” someone commented.

“Legendary. My OCD dad would absolutely love this,” another added.

“Probably more to do with getting sand in the car, another TikTok comment. “I would do the same.”

Some suggested other nifty tricks to help get rid of sand, including putting baby powder on to help the sand slide off.

@thehaddadfamily_ Ya’ll need to try this 🙌😂 #foryou #foryoupage #fy #viral #trending #viralvideo #boymom #husbandwife #kids #babytiktok #family #comedycouple #dadsoftiktok #momsoftiktok #arabtiktok #hack #beachhack ♬ original sound - The Haddad Family
