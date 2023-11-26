The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Contestants From Netflix's Real-Life 'Squid Game' Threaten Legal Action Over Injuries

Contestants From Netflix's Real-Life 'Squid Game' Threaten Legal Action Over Injuries

Contestants on Netflix’s real-life version of ‘Squid Game’ are threatening legal action against the show due to injuries sustained while filming.

The hit Korean series was turned into a real-life competition by the streaming company, offering the highest prize money total in television history.

For each elimination, about AU$15,000 is added to the prize pot, which started at just under AU$7 million.

The show began streaming on November 22, and since then two unnamed contestants have threatened legal action against Netflix and the show’s producers.

They released a statement through British law firm, Express Solicitors, claiming they suffered hypothermia and nerve damage.

“Contestants thought they were taking part in something fun and those injured did not expect to suffer as they did. Now they have been left with injuries after spending time being stuck in painful stress positions in cold temperatures,” a statement from Express Solicitors CEO Daniel Slade said.

Netflix had previously confirmed three contestants of the 456 did require medical attention during filming.

But a spokesperson for “Squid Game: The Challenge’ said a lawsuit has not been filed.

“No lawsuit has been filed by any of the Squid Game contestants. We take the welfare of our contestants extremely seriously,” they said in a statement.

Image: Netflix

Perth & Gold Coast Look To Save 2026 Commonwealth Games
NEXT STORY

Perth & Gold Coast Look To Save 2026 Commonwealth Games

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Perth & Gold Coast Look To Save 2026 Commonwealth Games

    Perth & Gold Coast Look To Save 2026 Commonwealth Games

    Just when we thought the Commonwealth Games was dead and buried, today, there is renewed hope that the great sporting spectacle could be resurrected in Australia - all thanks to an unlikely trio.
    Ridley Scott's Napoleon Epic Hits Cinemas

    Ridley Scott's Napoleon Epic Hits Cinemas

    Ridley Scott’s new epic movie Napoleon has hit cinemas, with the director saying there could be another version coming to streaming to avoid viewers having to watch a 3-hour version in uncomfortable chairs.
    Museum Reclassifies Roman Emperor As A Trans Woman

    Museum Reclassifies Roman Emperor As A Trans Woman

    A museum in the United Kingdom has reclassified Roman emperor Elagabalus as a trans woman and will now refer to the emperor with she/her pronouns.
    New Research Suggests Babies Start Learning Language Before Birth

    New Research Suggests Babies Start Learning Language Before Birth

    A new study suggests that newborn babies can not only recognise their mother's voice, but they can also identify the language she spoke during pregnancy.
    Rock n' Roll Roo Declared Funniest Animal At Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

    Rock n' Roll Roo Declared Funniest Animal At Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

    Photographer Jason Moore is celebrating a much-deserved win after his hilarious snapshot, "Air Guitar Roo" secured top prize at the 2023 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.