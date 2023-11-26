Contestants From Netflix's Real-Life 'Squid Game' Threaten Legal Action Over Injuries

The hit Korean series was turned into a real-life competition by the streaming company, offering the highest prize money total in television history.

For each elimination, about AU$15,000 is added to the prize pot, which started at just under AU$7 million.

The show began streaming on November 22, and since then two unnamed contestants have threatened legal action against Netflix and the show’s producers.

They released a statement through British law firm, Express Solicitors, claiming they suffered hypothermia and nerve damage.

“Contestants thought they were taking part in something fun and those injured did not expect to suffer as they did. Now they have been left with injuries after spending time being stuck in painful stress positions in cold temperatures,” a statement from Express Solicitors CEO Daniel Slade said.

Netflix had previously confirmed three contestants of the 456 did require medical attention during filming.

But a spokesperson for “Squid Game: The Challenge’ said a lawsuit has not been filed.

“No lawsuit has been filed by any of the Squid Game contestants. We take the welfare of our contestants extremely seriously,” they said in a statement.

Image: Netflix