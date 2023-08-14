Coles Implements Trolley-Locking Technology To Stop Thieves

The major supermarket has gradually rolled out trolleys with sensors in its wheel that lock if a customer attempts to leave a Coles without paying.

Retail theft has increased rapidly recently, with an April survey showing companies who operate more than 8900 stores in Australia and New Zealand reported crime-related losses of up to $4.3 billion for the entire retail sector during 2021-22.

This is a 28 per cent increase since 2017-18.

The increase is reportedly driven by customer theft, with the average ‘shoplifting incident’ including up to five items.

A Coles spokesperson told The News Daily the trolley lock technology is one of many security measures to stop thieves in their tracks.

“Coles has a range of security measures in place to reduce theft from our stores including CCTV and electronic article surveillance,” Coles said.

“Trolley lock technology has been in place at a number of our stores in recent years and this technology uses sensors to prevent trolleys leaving the store if someone hasn’t first paid at a register.”

“We are keen to hear what our customers think of the new technology before it is rolled out further.”

Queensland University of Technology consumer and retail expert, Gary Mortimer, told The New Daily that there is often a correlation between cost-of-living increases and higher rates of retail theft.

“Retail theft can cost millions and millions of dollars to retailers across Australia every year,” he said.

“It’s not just the big supermarkets or the big retailers exposed to this; it’s the local corner store, it’s convenience stores, it’s fuel drive-offs at service stations.”