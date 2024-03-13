Coles Has Changed Its Paper Bags For Delivery, And Shoppers Are Furious

Coles has made the change to using paper bags only in an effort to be more environmentally friendly, but these have been changed as well.

Shoppers took to social media to ask if others had noticed the paper bags had shrunk in size.

One woman who posted on TikTok, asked “Coles what the hell is this?” while showing ff the new bags.

“Why have the Coles bags halved in size? Someone explain to me,” @the_mummy_blogger said.

“Coles, I’m just telling you from now, if I find out you’re charging the same for thie big bags compared to these half bags, and then you’re giving me more half bags because you can’t fit as much as the big bags, then it’s on. It’s on like Donkey Kong.”

Another shopper on TikTok complained that it didn’t make sense for the supermarket to claim it had switched to paper bags to be more environmentally friendly, only for twice the amount of bags to be needed.

A Coles spokesperson told news.com.au that the size of 25c paper bags had been reduced for online deliveries.

“While the paper bags available in-store will remain unchanged, the new Coles Online version will fit more easily into packing crates, which will lead to less damage and improved reuse,” they said.

“Like the in-store paper bag, the new Coles Online version has undergone vigorous independent testing and found to safely hold up the same six kilos of groceries.

“All of our paper bags can be reused multiple times and are made from 100 per cent recycled paper that, unlike soft plastic bags, can be recycled kerbside.”

Image: Getty/TikTok/the_mummy_blogger