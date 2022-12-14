The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Cambridge Dictionary Updates Definitions Of ‘Man’ And ‘Woman’ To Be Inclusive Of Transgender People

Cambridge Dictionary Updates Definitions Of ‘Man’ And ‘Woman’ To Be Inclusive Of Transgender People

Cambridge Dictionary has updated its definition of ‘man’ and ‘woman’ to be inclusive of transgender people.

The change, made in October, follows the Oxford English Dictionary and Merriam-Webster Dictionary in recent changes to the definitions.

“They carefully studied usage patterns of the word woman and concluded that this definition is one that learners of English should be aware of to support their understanding of how the language is used,” Sophia White, spokeswoman with Cambridge University Press and Assessment, told The Washington Post.

‘Woman’ in the Cambridge dictionary retained the definition “an adult female human being”, but now has an additional line to the definition.

“An adult who lives and identifies as female though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth,” the addition reads.

The definition also carries two examples.

“She was the first trans woman elected to a national office” and “Mary is a woman who was assigned male at birth”.

The definition for ‘man’ has also been updated with a secondary definition of ‘an adult who lives and identifies as male though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth”.

Two examples have also been added, reading “Mark is a trans man (= a man who was said to be female when they were born)” and “Their doctor encouraged them to live as a man for a while before undergoing surgical transition”.

‘Bluey’ Star Melanie Zanetti Reveals The Parenting Tips That Are Being Picked Up From The Show
NEXT STORY

‘Bluey’ Star Melanie Zanetti Reveals The Parenting Tips That Are Being Picked Up From The Show

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    ‘Bluey’ Star Melanie Zanetti Reveals The Parenting Tips That Are Being Picked Up From The Show

    ‘Bluey’ Star Melanie Zanetti Reveals The Parenting Tips That Are Being Picked Up From The Show

    Melanie Zanetti, star of the children's TV show 'Bluey' has shared how parents believe the show has "changed their lives".
    Gina Reinhart Has Given A Million Dollars To Staff In Surprise Xmas Bonuses 

    Gina Reinhart Has Given A Million Dollars To Staff In Surprise Xmas Bonuses 

    We hope we are next...
    English Company Left Red Faced After Ordering 18,000 World Cup Winner Shirts

    English Company Left Red Faced After Ordering 18,000 World Cup Winner Shirts

    An English company is facing a huge loss in profits after it ordered 18,000 football shirts celebrating England as the World Cup winners… Which won’t be happening.
    NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Apologises After Being Caught Calling Another Politician An "Arrogant P***k" 

    NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Apologises After Being Caught Calling Another Politician An "Arrogant P***k" 

    Jacinda Ardern, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, was caught on a hot mic calling another party leader an "arrogant p***k" during parliament yesterday.
    FTX Founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, Denied Bail Over Fraud Charges

    FTX Founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, Denied Bail Over Fraud Charges

    Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has been denied bail in the Bahamas after U.S. prosecutors accused him of fraud and violating campaign finance laws by misappropriating his customers' funds.