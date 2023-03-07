The Project

Bindi Irwin Reveals Her Secret Battle With Endometriosis That Tore Her Life ‘Apart In Pain’

Bindi Irwin has revealed she has been battling the debilitating condition of endometriosis for ten years

The wildlife warrior shared her story on Instagram because of the responsibility I feel to share my story for other women who need help.

Irwin detailed how she has struggled with “insurmountable fatigue, pain & nausea”, with numerous doctor trips for scans and tests.

“A doctor told me it was simply something you deal with as a woman & I gave up entirely, trying to function through the pain,” Irwin revealed.

Eventually, through the help of a friend, Irwin sought surgery as a treatment on a “path of regaining my life”.

“Going in for surgery was scary, but I knew I couldn’t live like I was,” she said.

“Every part of my life was getting torn apart because of the pain.

“To cut a long story short, they found 37 lesions, some very deep & difficult to remove, & a chocolate cyst (cyst filled with menstrual blood).”

Irwin said the “validation for years of pain is indescribable”.

“My family & friends who have been on this journey with me for 10+ yrs - THANK YOU, for encouraging me to find answers when I thought I’d never climb out.

“Thank you to the doctors & nurses who believed my pain. I’m on the road to recovery & the gratitude I feel is overwhelming.“

