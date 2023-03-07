Bindi Irwin Reveals Her Secret Battle With Endometriosis That Tore Her Life ‘Apart In Pain’

The wildlife warrior shared her story on Instagram because of the responsibility I feel to share my story for other women who need help.

Irwin detailed how she has struggled with “insurmountable fatigue, pain & nausea”, with numerous doctor trips for scans and tests.

“A doctor told me it was simply something you deal with as a woman & I gave up entirely, trying to function through the pain,” Irwin revealed.

Eventually, through the help of a friend, Irwin sought surgery as a treatment on a “path of regaining my life”.

“Going in for surgery was scary, but I knew I couldn’t live like I was,” she said.

“Every part of my life was getting torn apart because of the pain.

“To cut a long story short, they found 37 lesions, some very deep & difficult to remove, & a chocolate cyst (cyst filled with menstrual blood).”

Irwin said the “validation for years of pain is indescribable”.

“My family & friends who have been on this journey with me for 10+ yrs - THANK YOU, for encouraging me to find answers when I thought I’d never climb out.

“Thank you to the doctors & nurses who believed my pain. I’m on the road to recovery & the gratitude I feel is overwhelming.“