Baggage Handler Warns Tying Ribbon On Luggage Could Actually Help Lose Your Bag

As Europe braces for one of the busiest summer seasons ever, a Dublin Airport-based baggage handler shared tips to make the check in process smoother for passengers and staff alike.

Talking to RSVP Live, a baggage handler named John said that ribbons on bags can cause issues with it being scanned in the baggage hall.

“If the bag can't be scanned automatically it can end up in manual processing, which could mean your bag doesn't make it to the flight.”

He also suggested removing stickers from bags that can confuse scanners, adding that passengers should also avoid packing certain items to prevent your bag from being searched and thus slowing down security checks.

“Don't ever pack Marzipan in your luggage,” he said of the sweet treat.

“It has the same density as some explosives so your bag will be removed and you'll be called from the plane for a bag search.”

Placing your bag wheels up prior to bag drop can also reduce the risk of your bag being damaged.