Aussie Record Falls As Victorian Teen Reels In Record-Breaking 30-Year-Old Tuna

Ryan Gazzola was fishing with two of his mates on the Mornington Peninsula last week when he reeled in one impressive catch.

It took Ryan a whopping four hours to reel in the big tuna fish, and once caught, he realised just how impressive his catch really was.

"Within 30 seconds of the last rod going out, it took off like a rocket, yeah, the fish was on straight away," he told 3AW's Ross and Russel.

"Four hours it took from the first hit to it actually hitting the floor."

Ryan had caught a tuna weighing in at an impressive 135kg, and upon further inspection, he found an orange tag that had been put on the fish in Hobart 29 years ago.

Fishing Tasmania and the CSIRO informed the teen that the tagged fish was the "longest fish at liberty in Australian history".

"They wanted me to cut a bit of meat off, they wanted the head, and they wanted the tag back because they wanted to do some research on this fish," Gazzola explained.