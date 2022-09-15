The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Aussie Record Falls As Victorian Teen Reels In Record-Breaking 30-Year-Old Tuna

Aussie Record Falls As Victorian Teen Reels In Record-Breaking 30-Year-Old Tuna

How's this for a catch!

Ryan Gazzola was fishing with two of his mates on the Mornington Peninsula last week when he reeled in one impressive catch.   

   

It took Ryan a whopping four hours to reel in the big tuna fish, and once caught, he realised just how impressive his catch really was.   

   

"Within 30 seconds of the last rod going out, it took off like a rocket, yeah, the fish was on straight away," he told 3AW's Ross and Russel.    

   

"Four hours it took from the first hit to it actually hitting the floor."   

 

Ryan had caught a tuna weighing in at an impressive 135kg, and upon further inspection, he found an orange tag that had been put on the fish in Hobart 29 years ago.   

   

Fishing Tasmania and the CSIRO informed the teen that the tagged fish was the "longest fish at liberty in Australian history".   

   

"They wanted me to cut a bit of meat off, they wanted the head, and they wanted the tag back because they wanted to do some research on this fish," Gazzola explained.  

Study Reveals That Work And Life Stresses Reach Their Peak In Your 40s And 50s
NEXT STORY

Study Reveals That Work And Life Stresses Reach Their Peak In Your 40s And 50s

Advertisement

Related Articles

Study Reveals That Work And Life Stresses Reach Their Peak In Your 40s And 50s

Study Reveals That Work And Life Stresses Reach Their Peak In Your 40s And 50s

Science has proven that there's every reason for us to act out when we reach a certain age, so buy a fancy sports car or go skydiving in the Himalayas.
Shane Warne Miniseries Is “Beyond Disrespectful”, Brooke Warne Says

Shane Warne Miniseries Is “Beyond Disrespectful”, Brooke Warne Says

Shane Warne’s eldest daughter, Brooke, has lashed out at Channel 9 after the network revealed it would begin filming its biopic on the cricketing legend’s life just months after his death.
Public Wanting To View The Queen's Coffin Warned They Could Queue For Up To 30 Hours

Public Wanting To View The Queen's Coffin Warned They Could Queue For Up To 30 Hours

Thousands could be turned away from Westminster Hall before paying their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as wait times were expected to exceed a full day.
Melbourne Council Name Change Granted Permission, Will Cut Ties With 18th-Century Jamaican Slave Estate

Melbourne Council Name Change Granted Permission, Will Cut Ties With 18th-Century Jamaican Slave Estate

A Melbourne council has been given the green light to change its name, formally cutting ties with an 18th-century Jamaican slave estate by month's end.
World Health Organisation 'The End Is In Sight' For COVID-19 Pandemic

World Health Organisation 'The End Is In Sight' For COVID-19 Pandemic

The world has never been in a better position to end the COVID-19 pandemic, the head of the World Health Organisation says, urging countries to keep up their efforts against the virus.